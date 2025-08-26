Lesser-known nuts that deserve a spot in your diet

African nuts are now being celebrated for their unique flavors and nutritional benefits, revolutionizing plant-based recipes across the globe. Once overlooked, these nuts are now key in creating diverse culinary creations with their rich textures and tastes. Their rising popularity not only shifts cooking practices but also promotes sustainable agriculture in Africa .

#1 Baobab nuts: A nutritional powerhouse Baobab nuts are extremely high in vitamin C and antioxidant properties. They lend a tangy flavor to dishes and can be added in smoothies or even as a salad topping. The powder derived from baobab nuts is also commonly used in baking, adding a nutritional punch without changing the taste too much. With rising awareness of health benefits, baobab nuts are becoming a kitchen staple across the globe.

#2 Tiger nuts: A versatile ingredient Having been eaten for centuries, tiger nuts are celebrated for their fiber-rich composition. They can be eaten raw or roasted and are also commonly used for making dairy-free milk alternatives. Their slightly sweet taste makes them a great addition to desserts or breakfast cereals. As more people explore gluten-free options, tiger nut flour is making waves as a substitute in baking recipes.

#3 Marula nuts: Enhancing flavors Marula nuts provide a creamy texture to both savory and sweet dishes. They are commonly used to make oil that provides depth to salad dressings or sauces. The nut can also be ground into butter or paste, serving as an alternative to conventional spreads such as peanut butter. Marula's distinctive flavor profile makes it a lucrative option for chefs wanting to experiment with plant-based ingredients.