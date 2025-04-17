Labyrinths for meditation: Find the best spots to visit
What's the story
For centuries, labyrinths have served as perfect tools for meditation and reflection.
Unlike mazes, labyrinths are designed with a single path leading to the center and out again, making them perfect for contemplative walking.
Across the world, there are many uniquely designed labyrinths that provide serene spaces for meditative experiences.
From designs to environments, these structures offer various opportunities to practice mindful walking.
Chartres Labyrinth
Chartres Cathedral's historic pathway
Located in France, the labyrinth at Chartres Cathedral is perhaps the most famous medieval example.
Built around 1200 AD, it has an eleven-circuit design set into the cathedral floor.
The path is roughly 262 meters long and presents a journey that mirrors life's complexities.
Pilgrims and visitors alike walk this path to reflect on personal journeys or seek solace.
Grace Cathedral
San Francisco's Grace Cathedral labyrinths
San Francisco's Grace Cathedral features two labyrinths—one indoors and the other outdoors.
The indoor labyrinth is based on the Chartres design, while the outdoor one offers a more contemporary experience, set in nature.
Both serve as spaces for meditation and introspection in the midst of an urban setting, drawing locals and tourists looking for peace in the hustle and bustle of city life.
Saffron Walden Maze
The peaceful garden at Saffron Walden
In England, Saffron Walden has one of Europe's largest medieval turf mazes.
Though technically a maze given its branching paths, it serves as a labyrinth with its unicursal route when one follows it correctly.
The historic site offers a chance for mindful walking amid lush greenery.
Crystal Castle
Australia's Crystal Castle Labyrinth
Nestled in Byron Bay's hinterland, Australia's Crystal Castle Labyrinth is made out of rose quartz stones.
Sourced from Brazil's Minas Gerais, aka "the land of gems," this sacred space invites deep contemplation.
Its winding paths are lined with crystals, which are said to have healing properties.
Events and meditation sessions are organized year-round, with admission fees applicable for certain activities.
Book in advance to avoid disappointment.