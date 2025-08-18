Unique ways to tie shoelaces

If you are a shoelace-tying person, you know that doing it every day gives you an opportunity to show off your creativity and style. Apart from the regular way, there are some quirky techniques that can help you give your footwear a whole new look, not to mention make it fit better and more comfortable. Check out these cool ways to tie shoelaces and stand out.

#1 The ladder lacing technique The ladder lacing technique is as stylish as it is functional, giving you a snug fit perfect for athletic activities. Start by threading the lace through the bottom eyelets from underneath. Cross each lace over and thread it under the vertical section on the opposite side before moving to the next set of eyelets. This gives a ladder-like appearance that distributes pressure evenly over your foot.

#2 The zipper lacing style Zipper lacing gives a sophisticated appearance while making sure your shoes don't budge during usage. Begin with threading one end of the lace straight across through both bottom eyelets from underneath. Take each lace end diagonally up two sets of eyelets before crossing them over and threading downwards into the next set below, creating a zigzag pattern similar to a zipper.

#3 The loop back lacing method Loop back lacing adds an interesting twist with its looped design, perfect for casual or dress shoes. Start by inserting each lace end through both bottom eyelets from above, cross them over and insert into the next set above from underneath. Pull each lace back towards its original side, looping it under itself before proceeding upwards like this till the top.