Hidden gems: Lesser-known beaches of Odisha

Odisha , an eastern coastal state of India, is home to some of the lesser known beaches which boast of serene beauty and tranquility. These hidden gems let you escape the crowded tourist spots and witness nature in its purest form. From pristine sands to clear waters, these beaches are ideal for those looking for solitude and natural beauty. Here's a guide to some of these unseen beaches of Odisha and what makes them special.

Vanishing sea Chandipur Beach: The vanishing sea Chandipur Beach is renowned for its unique phenomenon of the sea receding up to five kilometers during low tide. This leaves behind a vast stretch of sandy beach waiting to be explored on foot. Witnessing this natural wonder twice a day, makes the beach a fascinating spot for nature enthusiasts. The beach is also known for its biodiversity, including horseshoe crabs and red crabs dotting the shore.

Tranquil escape Talsari Beach: A tranquil escape Talsari Beach makes for an ideal peaceful retreat with its calm waters and scenic surroundings. Situated near the Odisha-Bengal border, this beach is lined with palm trees and casuarina groves on the shore. The estuary created by the Subarnarekha River adds to its beauty, offering boat rides during high tide. Talsari's calm environment makes it a perfect place for relaxation away from tourist hotspots.

Historic port Gopalpur-on-Sea: A historic port town Formerly a busy port town in British rule, Gopalpur-on-Sea is a quiet coastal getaway today. Its long stretch of golden sand makes for an ideal spot for a leisurely walk or to watch mind-blowing sunsets over the Bay of Bengal. The remains of old port structures add a historical element, and nearby places like Chilika Lake offer birdwatching opportunities to enhance the experience.