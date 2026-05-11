Snack time? Try these Uruguayan delights 

Uruguay 's vibrant culinary scene has much to offer, even for vegetarian travelers. The South American country is famous for its rich culture and delicious food, which is not limited to meat-based dishes. From savory pastries to fresh fruits, Uruguay has many vegetarian snacks that travelers can enjoy. Here are some must-try vegetarian snacks that showcase Uruguay's diverse flavors.

#1 Alfajores: A sweet delight Alfajores are traditional Uruguayan cookies filled with dulce de leche and coated with chocolate or powdered sugar. These sweet treats are popular across the country, and they can be found in many bakeries and cafes. They come in different variations, some even having fruit jams or creams instead of dulce de leche. Alfajores make for a perfect snack for those with a sweet tooth.

#2 Chivito al plato: A vegetarian twist While chivito is traditionally a meat sandwich, many places offer a vegetarian version called chivito al plato. This dish usually consists of grilled vegetables like eggplant, zucchini, and bell peppers, served on a plate with lettuce, tomato, and olives. It's often accompanied by fries or a side salad, making it a filling meal option for vegetarians.

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#3 Empanadas: Savory pastries Empanadas are savory pastries filled with various ingredients like cheese, spinach, or pumpkin puree. They are baked or fried until golden brown, and can be found at street stalls and restaurants across Uruguay. These handheld snacks are perfect for those looking for something quick yet satisfying while exploring the city.

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#4 Fresh fruits: Nature's bounty Uruguay's climate is perfect for growing a variety of fruits, like oranges, lemons, and strawberries. These fruits are available at local markets throughout the year. They can be eaten fresh as snacks or used in juices and smoothies. The abundance of fresh produce allows travelers to relish healthy options while exploring the country.