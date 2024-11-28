Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Latvian Jani cheese by heating soy milk and adding lemon juice to form curds.

Infuse flavor with nutritional yeast, salt, and turmeric, then thicken with agar-agar.

Let it set in a mold in the fridge for a firm, sliceable cheese that adds a unique touch to any meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Try this vegan Latvian Jani cheese recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:48 pm Nov 28, 202401:48 pm

What's the story Vegan Latvian Jani cheese provides a delicious dairy-free twist on a classic Latvian festival treat. Traditionally made to commemorate the summer solstice, this cheese holds a special place in Latvia's heart. Its round shape represents the sun, and it's often enjoyed during the Jani holiday, which marks the start of summer. With our vegan recipe, everyone can partake in the festivities. Ready to get cooking?

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegan Latvian Jani cheese, gather two cups of unsweetened soy milk, 1/4 cup of lemon juice, two tablespoons of nutritional yeast (for that cheesy kick), one teaspoon of salt (to taste, of course), 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric (for that authentic color), and one tablespoon of agar-agar powder (the secret vegan thickener). All ingredients should be at room temperature. This is important for the cooking process to go smoothly.

Step 1

Prepare the curd mixture

Begin by warming the soy milk in a saucepan over medium heat until it's nearly boiling but not quite. Then remove it from the heat and gradually stir in the lemon juice. You will see curds starting to form right away. Allow this mixture to rest for approximately five minutes to ensure complete curd formation.

Step 2

Cook with seasonings

Place your saucepan back on low heat, and gradually introduce the nutritional yeast, salt, and turmeric to your curd blend. Stir delicately yet comprehensively, ensuring each ingredient is seamlessly incorporated and completely dissolved into the mixture. This pivotal process imbues our vegan cheese with its unique flavors and the characteristic golden tint reminiscent of the traditional Jani cheese's aesthetic.

Step 3

Add thickener

Slowly sprinkle the agar-agar powder into the mixture, making sure to stir continuously to prevent any lumps from forming. Continue stirring over low heat for approximately five minutes or until the mixture begins to thicken noticeably. The addition of agar-agar is key to attaining the firm yet easily sliceable texture characteristic of Jani cheese.

Step 4

Set and chill

Transfer the final mixture into a lightly oiled (to prevent sticking) round mold or bowl. Let it cool at room temperature before placing it in the fridge to fully set; this typically takes around two hours or you can leave it overnight for best results. Serve your vegan Latvian Jani cheese as a special treat during your celebration or as a unique addition to any meal!