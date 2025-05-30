Breakfast goals: Try these delicious Indian options
India has a diverse culinary landscape and breakfast is no exception.
While dosa and vada remain popular choices, there are a number of vegetarian options that make for a delightful start to the day.
Exploring these alternatives can get you new flavors and textures into your morning routine.
From hearty grains to fresh fruits, these breakfasts strike a nutritious balance that caters to all tastes.
Rice delight
Poha: A light rice dish
Poha is a light yet filling flattened rice dish.
Usually, it is prepared with onions, mustard seeds, turmeric, and garnished with coriander leaves. Some people add peas or peanuts for the crunch.
It is quick to make and offers a savory taste that would sit well with a cup of tea or coffee.
Semolina special
Upma: Semolina savory porridge
Upma is prepared with semolina and cooked with vegetables such as carrots, peas, and beans.
Seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies, it makes for a delicious affair in each bite.
You can also customize upma by adding nuts or coconut for a richer experience.
Steamed goodness
Idli: Steamed rice cakes
Idlis are soft steamed cakes made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils.
Traditionally, they are served with a side of coconut chutney or sambar for dipping.
Light and fluffy, idlis are easy on the stomach and make for a nutritious start to the day.
This is due to the fermentation process, which adds to their nutrient content.
Ideal for health and taste!
Stuffed delight
Paratha: Stuffed flatbread
Stuffed with fillings like potatoes or paneer, parathas, the whole wheat flatbreads, are a treat to the taste buds.
They can be enjoyed plain or with a dash of yogurt or pickle to intensify the taste.
This adaptability lets them be personalized according to taste, making parathas a go-to breakfast choice for many.
Tapioca treat
Sabudana khichdi: Tapioca pearl dish
Sabudana khichdi is made of soaked tapioca pearls cooked with peanuts, potatoes, cumin seeds, and green chilies.
The dish gives a delightful medley of textures- chewy tapioca pearls tossed with the crunch of peanuts.
It's commonly eaten during fasting days but tastes amazing any day for breakfast!