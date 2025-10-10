Vegetarian cooking 101: 5 spices you must have

African spices are a great way to add depth and flavor to vegetarian dishes. These spices, which are often used in traditional African cuisine, can make even the simplest of ingredients taste amazing. By adding these spices to your meals, you can enjoy a whole new culinary experience. Here are five African spices that can elevate vegetarian dishes, making them tastier and more exciting.

#1 Berbere: A flavorful blend Berbere is an Ethiopian spice blend that consists of chili peppers, garlic, ginger, basil, and other spices. It has a rich flavor profile that goes well with vegetables like potatoes and carrots. Adding berbere to stews or roasted vegetables can add warmth and complexity to the dish. Its versatility makes it perfect for seasoning grains like quinoa or couscous.

#2 Ras el hanout: North African magic Ras el hanout is a Moroccan spice mix with over 30 ingredients, including cardamom, cumin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. This aromatic blend is perfect for enhancing the taste of tagines or vegetable curries. Its sweet and savory notes go well with root vegetables such as sweet potatoes and parsnips. Using ras el hanout in rice dishes adds an exotic twist.

#3 Suya Spice: West African heat Suya spice originates from West Africa, particularly Nigeria. It consists of ground peanuts and spices such as paprika and cayenne pepper for heat. This spice mix is ideal for marinating tofu or tempeh before grilling or roasting them to perfection. Adding suya spice to vegetable skewers imparts a smoky flavor with a hint of spice.

#4 Grains of Selim: Unique pepper alternative Grains of Selim (also called Ethiopian pepper) are small black seeds with a smoky aroma similar to black pepper but with hints of cardamom and nutmeg. They are commonly used in soups and stews across West Africa, where they add depth without overpowering other flavors present in the dish.