5 must-have ingredients for creamy sauces

Vegetarian cooking can be made so much more interesting with the right ingredients. One such ingredient is tapioca starch, which is used to make sauces sticky and delicious. This versatile ingredient is a must-have in every vegetarian kitchen, as it helps in thickening sauces without changing their taste. Here are five vegetarian pantry essentials that can be paired with tapioca starch to make your sauces even better.

#1 Tapioca starch: The secret thickener Tapioca starch is extracted from cassava roots and is famous for its ability to thicken sauces without changing their flavor. It forms a clear gel when mixed with water and heated, making it perfect for clear sauces or gravies. Unlike cornstarch, tapioca doesn't break down when reheated, making it perfect for dishes that require multiple heating cycles.

#2 Nutritional yeast: A cheesy flavor enhancer Nutritional yeast is another pantry staple that adds a cheesy flavor to vegetarian dishes. It is packed with B vitamins and protein, making it a nutritious addition to any meal. When added to sauces with tapioca starch, nutritional yeast gives depth of flavor and richness without the need for dairy products.

#3 Soy sauce: A savory umami boost Soy sauce is a staple in many kitchens owing to its savory umami flavor. Made from fermented soybeans, wheat, and salt, it adds complexity to sauces when paired with tapioca starch. The combination works well in stir-fries or as a base for marinades.

#4 Coconut milk: Creamy texture without dairy Coconut milk provides the creaminess that many vegetarian sauces require, without any dairy. Its natural fats lend body and richness when combined with tapioca starch in creamy sauces or soups. Coconut milk also lends a subtle sweetness that balances out savory ingredients.