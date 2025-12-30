Salad lovers, add these toppings to your bowl

Salads can be a versatile meal option, especially for vegetarians looking for protein-rich additions. While leafy greens are a staple, adding the right toppings can elevate your salad both in taste and nutrition. Here are five vegetarian toppings that not only boost protein content but also add flavor and texture to your salads. These ingredients are easy to find and can be mixed and matched according to your preference.

#1 Chickpeas: A protein powerhouse Chickpeas are an amazing source of plant-based protein, offering around seven grams per half-cup serving. They are also loaded with fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps you full. You can add them to your salad whole or mash them up as a spread. Their mild flavor goes well with a variety of dressings and other salad ingredients.

#2 Quinoa: The complete protein grain Quinoa is one of the rare plant-based foods that provide all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein source. One cup of cooked quinoa has around eight grams of protein. It also adds a nutty flavor and chewy texture to salads. Quinoa is gluten-free and high in magnesium, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious eaters.

#3 Edamame: Young soybeans packed with nutrients Edamame are young soybeans that pack a punch when it comes to nutrients. They provide about nine grams of protein per half-cup serving. These green gems are rich in vitamins C and K, as well as folate and iron. You can toss them into your salad straight from the pod or lightly steam them for added tenderness.

#4 Nuts & seeds: Crunchy protein boosters Nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, and chia seeds not only add crunch but also pack a punch of protein. A tablespoon of almonds gives you roughly three grams of protein while two tablespoons of chia seeds give you around five grams. They also provide healthy fats that promote heart health.