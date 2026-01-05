On your next Vietnam trip, skip these overrated caves

Vietnam is famous for its stunning caves, but not all of them are worth the hype. Some caves are always crowded, overpriced, or just not that impressive. Here are five such overrated caves in Vietnam that you can skip on your next trip. Knowing these places can help you make better choices and spend your time exploring the hidden gems of Vietnam.

#1 Phong Nha Cave: More hype than substance Phong Nha Cave is one of the most famous caves in Vietnam, but it can be a bit of a disappointment for some visitors. The cave is often crowded with tourists, leaving little room to explore and enjoy the natural beauty. Further, the entrance fee can be steep for what you actually get to see inside. If you're looking for a more peaceful experience, you may want to consider other options.

#2 Paradise Cave: Stunning but pricey While Paradise Cave is known for its breathtaking stalactites and stalagmites, it comes with a hefty price tag. The entrance fee is higher than many other caves in Vietnam, which may not sit well with budget travelers. Plus, the cave can get pretty crowded during peak seasons, making it hard to appreciate its beauty fully. If you're on a budget or want to avoid crowds, this might not be the best choice.

#3 Sung Sot Cave: Crowded with tourists Sung Sot Cave, also known as Surprise Cave, is one of the most visited caves in Halong Bay. However, its popularity means that it can get extremely crowded with tourists at any given time. The large number of visitors can take away from the experience of exploring its vast chambers and unique formations. For those looking for a more intimate experience with nature, this cave may not be ideal.

#4 Tu Lan Cave: Adventure comes at a cost Tu Lan Cave offers an adventurous experience with its trekking and swimming activities. However, this adventure comes at a steep price. Tours to Tu Lan Cave are among the most expensive in Vietnam's cave tourism sector. The high cost might not justify the experience for all travelers, especially those who prefer more relaxed exploration over physical challenges.