Vietnamese lemongrass: 5 recipes to try

Vietnamese lemongrass is one herb that can turn your vegetarian meals around, thanks to its unique citrusy flavor. Lemongrass is known for its aromatic qualities and adds a refreshing zest to dishes, making it a popular choice in the Southeast Asian cuisine. Its ability to enhance the flavor of simple ingredients makes it an essential addition to any vegetarian kitchen. Here's how you can use this vibrant herb in your meals.

Tip 1 Infuse soups and broths with lemongrass Lemongrass can elevate the flavor profile of soups and broths by adding a subtle citrus note. To use, simply bruise the stalks and add them to your simmering pot. The technique works particularly well with vegetable broths, enhancing their depth without overpowering other flavors. Remove the stalks before serving for a smooth texture.

Tip 2 Enhance stir-fries with lemongrass aroma Adding lemongrass to stir-fries can add an aromatic flair that makes vegetables like bell peppers and broccoli even better. Finely chop or grate the tender inner part of the stalks and add them while cooking. The heat releases essential oils, infusing your dish with a fragrant aroma that goes perfectly well with soy sauce or tofu.

Tip 3 Create refreshing lemongrass marinades Lemongrass is ideal for whipping up marinades that add a fresh taste to grilled vegetables or tofu skewers. Mix minced lemongrass with lime juice, garlic, and soy sauce for a simple marinade. Let your ingredients soak in these flavors before grilling or roasting for a tasty treat.

Tip 4 Brew lemongrass tea for digestive benefits Brewing lemongrass tea is not just refreshing, it works wonders for digestion. Just steep chopped lemongrass in hot water for a few minutes, before straining it into a cup. This soothing drink can be sipped hot or cold and provides potential digestive benefits because of its natural compounds.