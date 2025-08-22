6 days in the Andamans: Fun things to do

The Andaman Islands are an ideal destination for a six-day escape, thanks to their unique combination of natural beauty and oceanic adventures. From pristine beaches to lush forests and vibrant marine life, our itinerary will help you explore them all. Each day will bring you closer to the natural wonders of this tropical paradise. From snorkeling in crystal-clear waters to trekking through dense jungles, the Andaman Islands promise an unforgettable experience.

Day 1 Explore Radhanagar Beach Start your journey at Havelock Island's Radhanagar Beach, famous for its white sands and turquoise waters. Spend your day swimming or just relaxing by the shore. The beach is generally less crowded in the morning, giving you a peaceful start to the trip. The afternoon would be a good time to explore nearby trails leading through lush greenery and offering stunning views of the coastline.

Day 2 Snorkeling at Elephant Beach On your second day, get ready to go for an adventurous snorkeling trip to the Elephant Beach. The beach can be reached via a boat from Havelock Island and features colorful coral reefs inhabited by marine life. You can rent snorkeling gear on-site, if required. Once you are done exploring the underwater beauties, you could spend some leisurely time sitting on the beach or go for other water sports.

Day 3 Trekking through Mount Harriet National Park Day three takes you to Mount Harriet National Park on South Andaman Island for a trek through its diverse ecosystem. The park is home to various bird species and offers panoramic views from its peak. A guided trek will enhance your experience as you learn about local flora and fauna along well-marked trails.

Day 4 Discovering Ross Island's history On day four, visit Ross Island and delve into its historical significance. It was once a British administrative center before it was abandoned after an earthquake in 1941. Explore remnants of colonial architecture amid lush vegetation while learning about its past from informative plaques strewn across this small island near Port Blair.