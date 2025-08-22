Cycling through Vietnam: Best scenic spots to cover

If you are a cycling enthusiast, Vietnam 's coastline is just the right place for you to explore its beauty and culture. The 3,000+ kilometer-long coast is littered with beautiful towns, untouched beaches, and locals bustling in colorful markets. Here's a bicycle-friendly adventure itinerary with insights into some of the best routes and tips for a memorable trip along Vietnam's beautiful shoreline.

Route #1 Exploring Da Nang to Hoi An The distance between Da Nang and Hoi An is some 30 kilometers, and since the terrain is relatively flat, it's perfect for cyclists of all levels. You can enjoy the views of the Marble Mountains along the way, and stop at local villages to soak in traditional Vietnamese culture. The ride ends in Hoi An, a UNESCO World Heritage site, famous for its ancient town.

Route #2 Discovering Nha Trang's coastal beauty Nha Trang is known for its stunning beaches and pristine waters. Cyclists can ride through coastal roads that offer stunning views of the sea. The ride around Nha Trang takes you to local fishing villages where one can experience the daily life by the sea. This region also allows you to hop off to nearby islands through short ferry rides.

Route #3 Cycling through Phan Thiet to Mui Ne The stretch from Phan Thiet to Mui Ne is only around 22 kilometers long but has stunning sand dunes to woo tourists. Cyclists will find this route challenging (thanks to occasional winds) and rewarding (with picturesque landscapes). Mui Ne is also famous for its vibrant kite surfing scene and laid back beach vibes.