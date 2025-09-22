Betrothal gifts: A unique Vietnamese wedding tradition

Vietnamese wedding traditions are culturally rich, and betrothal gifts are an important part of it. These gifts signify respect, gratitude, and the coming together of two families. The exchange is not only about material gifts but also about following customs that have been passed down generations. Learning about these traditions gives us the opportunity to understand values and social norms that define Vietnamese weddings.

#1 Significance of betrothal gifts Betrothal gifts in Vietnamese culture transcend simple presents; they signify a formal agreement between families. Traditionally, these gifts consist of tea, fruits, and traditional sweets, each with its own symbolic meaning. Tea represents respect and purity, while fruits denote fertility and prosperity. This exchange allows both families to demonstrate their commitment to the marriage.

#2 Traditional gift items The selection of betrothal gifts is carefully curated to reflect cultural values. Common items include tea leaves, rice wine, and sweet treats like lotus seeds or green bean cakes. Each item holds specific significance; for instance, lotus seeds represent harmony and unity in marriage. The presentation of these items is done with great care to honor the tradition.

#3 Role of family elders Family elders play an essential role in the betrothal gift ceremony. They negotiate the terms and ensure all customs are respected during the exchange process. Their involvement highlights the importance of family approval in Vietnamese marriages. Elders also guide younger family members on proper etiquette during this important event.