Hairstyles 101: How to master vintage waves

Vintage waves are a classic hairstyle that never goes out of fashion, giving you a touch of old-world glamour. This iconic look is characterized by its smooth, structured waves that can be worn for any occasion. Be it a formal event or an everyday look, mastering the art of vintage waves can amp up your style game. Here are some practical tips to achieve these timeless waves effortlessly.

Tools selection Choosing the right tools Selecting the right tools is essential to create perfect vintage waves. A good quality curling iron or wand with a medium barrel size works best for this style. A fine-tooth comb will help you in sectioning your hair and creating precise waves. Do not forget to have bobby pins handy to secure the curls while they cool down, ensuring long-lasting results.

Hair prep Preparing your hair Proper preparation is key to achieving lasting vintage waves. Start by washing your hair with a volumizing shampoo and conditioner to add body and texture. Apply a heat protectant spray before styling to shield your strands from damage. Once your hair is dry, use a mousse or styling cream for added grip and hold.

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Hair sectioning Sectioning your hair properly Sectioning your hair properly is the key to getting uniform waves. Divide your hair into four sections: two on top, and two underneath. Clip each section separately so that you can work on them easily without tangling them. Start curling from the bottom sections first, working your way up for an organized approach.

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Curling tips Curling technique matters The technique you use while curling plays a major role in how your waves turn out. Take one-inch sections of hair and wrap them around the barrel of your curling iron away from your face for uniformity in direction. Hold each curl for about 10 seconds before releasing it gently into place, without combing through immediately—this helps set the shape better.