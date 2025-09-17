Where to go for volcano sledding: Top spots

Combining the elements of speed and the experience of going down an active volcano, volcano sledding is an exhilarating activity. The adventure sport has become a hit among the thrill-seekers hunting for a new kind of rush. Usually, participants slide down the volcanic slopes on specially designed boards, reaching speeds of even over 80 km/h. Here are some top places to try this exciting sport and soak in their breathtaking landscapes.

#1 Cerro Negro in Nicaragua Cerro Negro is one of the most popular volcano sledding destinations in the world. Located near Leon, Nicaragua, this young and active volcano has the steepest slope, ideal for sledding enthusiasts. The hike to the top takes around an hour, but once there, adventurers are treated to stunning views and a thrilling descent. The black volcanic ash makes it smooth to slide down at high speeds.

#2 Mount Yasur in Vanuatu Another prime spot for volcano sledding is Mt Yasur on Tanna Island in Vanuatu. Famous as one of the world's most accessible active volcanoes, it allows visitors to enjoy day and even night sledding sessions. The slopes here aren't as steep as Cerro Negro, making it an ideal place for beginners and seasoned sliders looking for an alternative adventure.

#3 Pacaya Volcano in Guatemala Pacaya Volcano near Antigua, Guatemala, offers another thrilling option for those interested in volcano sledding. Though not as steep as Cerro Negro or Mount Yasur, Pacaya's slopes present a unique challenge with its rocky terrain mixed with volcanic ash. This destination also allows participants to explore lava fields, and enjoy the stunning panoramic views from various vantage points on their way down.