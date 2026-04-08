Does warm milk help you sleep better?

For ages, it has been said that drinking warm milk before bed helps you sleep better. The age-old belief has been passed down generations, making many of us think it is a surefire way to get a good night's sleep. But what does science say? Let's find out if warm milk really helps you sleep better or if it's just a myth.

#1 The role of tryptophan Tryptophan is an amino acid present in milk that is often associated with sleep. It helps produce serotonin, which can be converted into melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep. However, the amount of tryptophan in milk is relatively small, and it may not be enough to make a noticeable difference in sleep quality for most people.

#2 Psychological comfort of warm drinks The act of drinking something warm before bed can also have psychological benefits. The ritual itself may signal your body it's time to wind down, creating a calming effect. This routine could help some individuals relax and prepare for sleep, independent of any physiological effects from the milk itself.

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#3 Nutritional value v/s sleep benefits While milk provides essential nutrients like calcium and vitamin D, its contribution to improved sleep may be overstated. The nutritional benefits are valuable for overall health, but they don't directly correlate with enhanced sleep quality. Focusing solely on milk as a sleep aid might overlook other important dietary factors that influence restfulness.

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