5 unique desserts featuring watermelon rind

Watermelon rind is often ignored, but it can be a versatile ingredient in the kitchen. Most of us throw it away, but with a little creativity, you can turn it into delicious desserts. Not only does this reduce waste, but it also gives you a unique twist on traditional sweets. Here are five innovative ways to use watermelon rind in your dessert recipes.

Tip 1 Sweet pickled watermelon rind Sweet pickled watermelon rind is a classic way to preserve the fruit's outer layer. To make this, peel off the green skin and cut the white part into strips. Boil them with sugar, vinegar, and spices, like cinnamon and cloves, until tender. Once cooled, store them in jars for a few weeks. This tangy-sweet treat can be enjoyed as a snack or paired with cheese.

Tip 2 Watermelon rind candy Transforming watermelon rind into candy is another fun option. First, peel off the green skin and cut the white part into small cubes. Boil these pieces in sugar syrup until they become translucent. Once cooled, roll them in granulated sugar for a sweet coating. These candies provide a chewy texture and subtle sweetness that makes them hard to resist.

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Tip 3 Watermelon rind jam Making jam from watermelon rind is an innovative way to use this often-discarded part of the fruit. Peel off the green skin, and chop the white part finely before cooking it with sugar and lemon juice until it thickens into a jam-like consistency. This spread can be used on toast or as an ingredient in baking recipes.

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Tip 4 Watermelon rind sorbet Watermelon rind sorbet offers a refreshing dessert option without wasting any part of the fruit. Blend peeled rinds with sugar syrup and lemon juice, and then freeze the mixture until firm. The result is a light, icy treat that highlights the natural flavor of watermelon while adding an unexpected twist.