Watermelon seeds v/s chia seeds: Which is healthier?

Watermelon seeds and chia seeds are two popular options that provide a range of health benefits. While both are packed with nutrients, they differ in their nutritional profiles and health benefits. Knowing the differences between the two can help you make informed dietary choices. Here, we take a look at the nutrition of watermelon and chia seeds, and how they can benefit your diet.

#1 Protein content comparison Chia seeds are famous for their high protein content, providing around 17% of their weight in protein. This makes them a great option for anyone looking to increase their protein intake without consuming animal products. Watermelon seeds also provide a decent amount of protein, approximately 28% of their weight. However, they are more commonly consumed in smaller quantities than chia seeds, which may affect total protein intake.

#2 Omega fatty acids presence Chia seeds are also famous for their omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for heart health and reducing inflammation. They provide about 5,000 milligrams of omega-3s per ounce. Watermelon seeds also contain healthy fats but have a different fatty acid profile, with more omega-6s than omega-3s. While both types of fats are important, the balance between them is important for overall health.

Advertisement

#3 Fiber content analysis Fiber is essential for digestion and maintaining a healthy weight. Chia seeds provide about 34% fiber by weight, which helps keep you full and supports gut health. Watermelon seeds also provide fiber, but in lesser amounts than chia seeds. However, they still contribute to your daily fiber intake when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

Advertisement