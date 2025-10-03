Love ragi? You must try these recipes

Ragi, or finger millet, is a versatile and nutritious grain that can be an excellent addition to your vegan meal prep. Packed with calcium, iron, and fiber, ragi makes for a healthy base for various dishes. Here are some creative ways to incorporate ragi into your weekday meals, ensuring you get the most out of this superfood while keeping your diet diverse and exciting.

Dish 1 Ragi porridge for breakfast Begin your day with a warm bowl of ragi porridge. Just cook ragi flour with water or plant-based milk until it thickens. You can add fruits like bananas or berries for sweetness, and nuts for crunch. This easy-to-make porridge is not just filling but also gives you the energy to kickstart your morning.

Dish 2 Ragi pancakes with fruits Ragi pancakes make for a delicious breakfast or brunch option. Mix ragi flour with water or plant-based milk to make a batter, and cook on a skillet like regular pancakes. Top them with fresh fruits like apples or peaches and a drizzle of maple syrup for added flavor.

Dish 3 Savory ragi dosa Savory ragi dosa is another great way to enjoy this grain. Mix ragi flour with water and spices like cumin and mustard seeds to make a thin batter. Spread it on a hot griddle to make crispy dosas. Pair them with coconut chutney or sambar for a complete meal.