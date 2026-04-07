Weighted blankets: What they are actually

Weighted blankets are becoming increasingly popular as a self-soothing tool for those dealing with anxiety and stress. The blankets, which are filled with materials such as glass beads or plastic pellets, provide gentle pressure on the body. This pressure is said to have a calming effect, similar to being hugged or held. Here's how you can use weighted blankets to improve your well-being.

#1 Understanding deep pressure stimulation Deep pressure stimulation is the key to how weighted blankets work. The technique involves applying firm but gentle pressure on the body, which can help reduce cortisol levels and increase serotonin production. This combination can lead to a decrease in anxiety symptoms and an improvement in mood. By mimicking the sensation of a comforting hug, weighted blankets may help individuals feel more relaxed and secure.

#2 Choosing the right weight Selecting the correct weight for a weighted blanket is essential for its effectiveness. Experts recommend that the blanket should weigh around 10% of your body weight. For example, if you weigh 150 pounds, a 15-pound blanket would be ideal. Choosing an appropriate weight ensures that you get enough pressure without feeling uncomfortable or restricted.

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#3 Incorporating into bedtime routine To reap the benefits of a weighted blanket, incorporate it into your bedtime routine. Start by laying down with the blanket at least 30 minutes before sleep to allow your body to adjust to its presence. This practice can help signal your brain that it's time to wind down and prepare for rest. Consistency is key; using it regularly may enhance its calming effects over time.

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