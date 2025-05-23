Simple ways to practice meditation every day
Meditation can improve mental clarity, alleviate stress, and promote holistic well-being.
As a beginner, embracing simple techniques can make the practice less intimidating and more accessible.
In this article, we take a look at easy meditation techniques that you can include in your daily life to witness a wellness boost.
They hardly require any time and no special equipment, making it easy for anyone to dive into the world of meditation.
Breathing
Focus on breathing
One of the simplest meditation techniques is focusing on your breath.
Find a quiet space, sit comfortably, and close your eyes.
Inhale deeply through your nose, hold for a moment, then exhale slowly through your mouth.
Concentrate on each breath as it enters and leaves your body.
This practice helps calm the mind by redirecting attention away from distracting thoughts to the rhythm of breathing.
Body scan
Body scan technique
The body scan technique requires you to mentally scan every part of your body from head to toe, or vice versa.
Lie down or sit comfortably with closed eyes, and focus on various areas of your body one by one.
Notice any sensations or tension without judgment, or trying to change anything.
This method promotes relaxation by increasing awareness of physical sensations, and encouraging release of tension.
Visualization
Guided visualization practice
Guided visualization involves imagining peaceful scenes or experiences, either with an audio recording or your own imagination, guiding you through it.
You sit comfortably with closed eyes and listen to a recorded guide describing calming scenarios like walking through a forest or sitting by the ocean.
Visualization helps create mental images that evoke feelings of peace and tranquility, which help reduce stress levels.
Walking meditation
Mindful walking exercise
Mindful walking is another active meditation form, except this one has you focus on every step, not on where you're headed to.
Take an open space and walk slowly, focusing on how your feet touch the ground.
Observe every single movement as you lift and place each foot back down deliberately, keeping a slow pace throughout the exercise.