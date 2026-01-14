You must explore these stunning coastal boardwalks in Australia

Western Australia is home to some of the most stunning coastal boardwalks that give you a chance to experience nature like never before. These trails, which wind through pristine landscapes, give you a chance to witness the region's unique flora and fauna. From rugged cliffs to serene beaches, these boardwalks give you a glimpse of the natural beauty that Western Australia has to offer.

Kings Park Kings Park's Lotterywest Federation Walkway The Lotterywest Federation Walkway in Kings Park is an iconic attraction in Perth. The elevated walkway offers panoramic views of the city skyline and Swan River. The trail is lined with native plants and trees, making it a perfect spot for both locals and tourists. The walkway also features an impressive DNA tower, giving visitors a bird's eye view of the surrounding area.

Cape Leeuwin Cape Leeuwin Lighthouse Trail Located at Australia's southwestern tip, the Cape Leeuwin Lighthouse Trail is a must-visit for history and nature lovers. The trail winds through coastal heathland and gives you a glimpse of the historic lighthouse, one of Australia's tallest. Visitors can enjoy breathtaking views where the Indian and Southern Oceans meet, making it a perfect spot for photography enthusiasts.

Kalbarri Kalbarri Skywalk The Kalbarri Skywalk offers stunning views over the Murchison River Gorge. The two skywalks extend over the cliffs, giving visitors a thrilling perspective of the dramatic landscape below. The surrounding Kalbarri National Park is home to diverse wildlife and colorful wildflowers during blooming season, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers.

Margaret River Margaret River coastal walks The Margaret River region offers several coastal walks that highlight its diverse landscapes, from rugged cliffs to sandy beaches. These trails offer opportunities to spot dolphins or whales during migration seasons, as well as explore hidden coves along the way. The area is also known for its wineries, making it an ideal destination for those looking to combine outdoor adventures with culinary experiences.