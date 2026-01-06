What is 'Oatzempic' drink? Is it nature's Ozempic?

The internet is abuzz with a new diet trend called "Oatzempic." The simple homemade drink has taken TikTok and Instagram by storm, with claims of rapid weight loss. The name Oatzempic is derived from Ozempic, a prescription medication for Type 2 diabetes that has also been noted for its weight loss effects. Some users have even claimed that consuming Oatzempic can help you shed around 18 kg in just two months.

Ingredients Oatzempic: A blend of oats, water, and lime juice Oatzempic is a drink made by blending oats with water and fresh lime juice. Some people also add cinnamon or honey to enhance the flavor. Many believe that drinking Oatzempic daily can curb appetite and aid weight loss, much like Ozempic does. This is because oats are high in beta-glucan, a soluble fiber that slows down digestion and keeps you feeling full for longer periods of time.

Benefits Oatzempic's nutritional benefits and preparation According to Ginni Kalra, head of dietetics at Aakash Healthcare, pairing oats with lime may help support weight management because of its vitamin C and antioxidant benefits. To prepare Oatzempic, soak half a cup of rolled oats in water for 10-15 minutes until soft. Then blend the soaked oats with water or plant milk until smooth before adding lime juice and optional cinnamon or honey.

Usage Oatzempic as a meal replacement and its effectiveness Kalra recommends drinking Oatzempic daily, especially in the morning, as a hearty breakfast replacement. She said it can provide lasting energy throughout the morning. However, unlike Ozempic, Oatzempic isn't a medicine and doesn't alter hormones or burn fat magically. Its effectiveness lies in the high fiber content of oats that absorbs water and swells in your stomach, keeping you full for longer periods.