Karwa Chauth 2025: Best foods to break your fast

Karwa Chauth is a major Hindu festival, especially for married women. The day-long fast, observed with devotion and patience, is broken only after sighting the moon. After a long day of fasting, it's important to break the fast with care. This means choosing the right foods that are light on the stomach and help rehydrate and restore energy levels. Here are some gut-friendly options to consider after moonrise on Karwa Chauth.

Hydration boost Coconut water Coconut water is a popular choice for breaking the Karwa Chauth fast. Packed with electrolytes like potassium, sodium, and magnesium, it helps replenish the body's mineral content after hours of fasting. Its natural sweetness is refreshing and doesn't upset the stomach like carbonated or sugary drinks. Coconut water is light on the stomach and quickly combats fatigue post-fasting on Karwa Chauth.

Digestive aid Buttermilk or chaas Buttermilk, or chaas, is another gentle drink served after breaking the fast. Made with diluted yogurt and mildly spiced with cumin, mint, and black salt, it offers probiotics that promote gut health. Buttermilk also cools down the body and counters stomach acidity. After a long day of fasting, a glass of chaas can provide hydration and gentle nourishment without heaviness.

Balanced meal Moong dal khichdi Moong dal khichdi is one of the safest solid foods to eat after fasting. Made with yellow moong dal and rice, it is soft, mild, and easily digestible. The combination of protein and carbohydrates makes it filling without straining digestion. Traditional spices like cumin and turmeric add flavor while boosting digestive health. After Karwa Chauth moonrise, khichdi provides a balanced meal that eases the body back into eating after a long pause.

Fiber boost Vegetable upma Upma, a light dish made with semolina, is often chosen as a first solid meal after fasting. Cooked with minimal spices and soft vegetables like peas, carrots, or beans, it provides fiber for digestion while remaining gentle on the stomach. Its warm texture is both satisfying and easy to process. After a day of fasting during Karwa Chauth, vegetable upma can help stabilize energy levels while keeping the digestive system comfortable.

Protein boost Moong dal soup A warm bowl of moong dal soup can work wonders after fasting. Cooked with simple spices such as cumin, turmeric, and ginger, it provides light protein that the body can easily absorb. Ginger helps stimulate enzyme activity; turmeric adds anti-inflammatory properties; and cumin aids digestion by encouraging gastric juices. Moong dal soup is soothing, hydrating, and nutrient-rich, making it an ideal choice to break the Karwa Chauth fast before moving on to heavier dishes.

Energy replenishment Seasonal fruits Fruits are one of the most natural ways to restore energy after fasting. A small bowl of seasonal fruits such as papaya, banana, or mango can replenish essential vitamins, minerals, and natural sugars. Papaya contains digestive enzymes like papain which ease bloating; banana restores potassium and provides steady energy; while mango adds antioxidants and vitamin C. After Karwa Chauth, fruit salad acts as a light, refreshing bridge between hydration and more filling foods.