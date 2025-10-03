Karwa Chauth rituals explained: From sargi to moonrise puja

Karwa Chauth is among the most cherished festivals for married women in India, celebrated with devotion, love, and togetherness. Observed on the fourth day after Sharad Purnima, women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. With unique rituals that blend tradition and symbolism, Karwa Chauth beautifully reflects cultural heritage, family bonding, and timeless expressions of commitment and love.

#1 Sargi before sunrise The rituals begin early in the morning with sargi, a pre-dawn meal lovingly prepared by mothers-in-law for their daughters-in-law. It usually includes fruits, sweets, dry fruits, and parathas, along with refreshing drinks. This meal provides nourishment for the long day ahead. Eating sargi before sunrise is significant, as it symbolizes blessings, maternal care, and ensures women have the energy to sustain the demanding fast.

#2 The daylong fast After sargi, women begin their nirjala fast, which means abstaining from both food and water until moonrise. This fast is observed with prayers and devotion for their husband's well-being and prosperity. Women spend the day engaging in light household activities, dressing in festive attire, and sometimes gathering with others to share stories or prepare for the evening rituals.

#3 Karwa Chauth puja In the evening, women gather with decorated thalis containing diyas, sweets, sindoor, and a small karwa (clay pot). The puja is often performed in groups, guided by an elder or a priest. Stories of Karwa Chauth's origins and significance are narrated. Women pass their thalis in a circle, chanting prayers. This ritual strengthens community ties and shared devotion.

#4 Waiting for the moonrise After the puja, women eagerly await the moonrise, which marks the most anticipated part of the day. Families often gather on rooftops or in open spaces. Women hold decorated sieves or water vessels, looking toward the moon before turning their gaze to their husbands. This act symbolizes filtering out hardships, seeking blessings, and celebrating love. The moment is both emotional and deeply symbolic.