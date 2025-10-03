Karwa Chauth rituals explained: From sargi to moonrise puja
What's the story
Karwa Chauth is among the most cherished festivals for married women in India, celebrated with devotion, love, and togetherness. Observed on the fourth day after Sharad Purnima, women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. With unique rituals that blend tradition and symbolism, Karwa Chauth beautifully reflects cultural heritage, family bonding, and timeless expressions of commitment and love.
#1
Sargi before sunrise
The rituals begin early in the morning with sargi, a pre-dawn meal lovingly prepared by mothers-in-law for their daughters-in-law. It usually includes fruits, sweets, dry fruits, and parathas, along with refreshing drinks. This meal provides nourishment for the long day ahead. Eating sargi before sunrise is significant, as it symbolizes blessings, maternal care, and ensures women have the energy to sustain the demanding fast.
#2
The daylong fast
After sargi, women begin their nirjala fast, which means abstaining from both food and water until moonrise. This fast is observed with prayers and devotion for their husband's well-being and prosperity. Women spend the day engaging in light household activities, dressing in festive attire, and sometimes gathering with others to share stories or prepare for the evening rituals.
#3
Karwa Chauth puja
In the evening, women gather with decorated thalis containing diyas, sweets, sindoor, and a small karwa (clay pot). The puja is often performed in groups, guided by an elder or a priest. Stories of Karwa Chauth's origins and significance are narrated. Women pass their thalis in a circle, chanting prayers. This ritual strengthens community ties and shared devotion.
#4
Waiting for the moonrise
After the puja, women eagerly await the moonrise, which marks the most anticipated part of the day. Families often gather on rooftops or in open spaces. Women hold decorated sieves or water vessels, looking toward the moon before turning their gaze to their husbands. This act symbolizes filtering out hardships, seeking blessings, and celebrating love. The moment is both emotional and deeply symbolic.
#5
Breaking the fast
Once the moon is sighted, husbands offer their wives the first sip of water and a morsel of food, signifying the completion of the fast. Families then share a celebratory meal together, enjoying festive dishes prepared especially for the occasion. Breaking the fast transforms the spiritual discipline into a joyful celebration of marriage, unity, and cherished relationships.