Fond of dhokla? These places serve the tastiest versions

Dhokla, a popular fermented steamed cake from Gujarat , has won hearts all over India. This spongy delicacy, made from rice and chickpea batter, is a must-try for anyone who loves vegetarian food. Although dhokla is available everywhere, some places are famous for their unique taste and texture. Here's a guide to some of the best dhokla spots across India, where you can relish this delightful dish.

Ahmedabad Ahmedabad's iconic dhokla joints Ahmedabad is the birthplace of dhokla and serves some of the best versions of the dish. The city is dotted with numerous eateries that serve freshly made dhokla every morning. These places usually serve soft, fluffy dhoklas that melt in your mouth. The secret lies in the perfect fermentation and steaming techniques, which give the dish its signature texture and taste.

Mumbai Mumbai's street food scene Mumbai's street food scene is incomplete without vendors serving delicious dhokla. From local trains to busy markets, you can find stalls serving this delicacy at affordable prices. The city's version is usually accompanied by tangy chutneys that add an extra zing to the dish. The fast-paced life of Mumbai makes it an ideal place to enjoy quick bites of authentic Gujarati cuisine.

Delhi Delhi's diverse offerings Delhi has a wide variety of places serving dhokla, from roadside stalls to high-end restaurants. The capital city's culinary landscape has something for everyone, whether you prefer traditional recipes or modern twists on classic dishes. Many places also serve fusion versions with innovative ingredients, while keeping the essence of traditional dhokla intact.

Bengaluru Bengaluru's culinary delights Bengaluru has embraced Gujarati cuisine with open arms and serves some amazing places to relish authentic dhokla. The city's eateries serve both classic and innovative takes on this beloved dish, catering to a wide range of palates. With its pleasant climate and vibrant food scene, Bengaluru makes for an ideal place to relish piping hot plates of freshly steamed dhoklas.