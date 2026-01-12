Coastal cliff climbing in Africa: Top spots and tips

Africa 's coastline is dotted with stunning cliffs that promise the most thrilling climbing experiences. From the jagged edges of the Cape Peninsula to the towering cliffs of Madagascar, these spots are a climber's paradise. Whether you're a pro or an amateur, these destinations offer breathtaking views and challenging terrains. Here's a list of some of Africa's best coastal cliff climbing spots for adventure junkies.

#1 Cape Peninsula's dramatic cliffs Cape Peninsula in South Africa is famous for its dramatic cliffs and stunning vistas. The area has a number of climbing routes for all levels of climbers. The Table Mountain National Park is particularly famous for its rugged terrain and panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. Climbers can enjoy routes ranging from easy scrambles to technical climbs, all while soaking in the beauty of this iconic landscape.

#2 Madagascar's limestone wonders Madagascar is home to some of the most unique limestone formations in the world, making it a must-visit for climbers looking for something different. The Tsingy de Bemaraha National Park features sharp pinnacles and deep gorges that promise an exhilarating challenge. This UNESCO World Heritage site not only offers incredible climbing opportunities but also allows climbers to explore diverse ecosystems and wildlife found nowhere else on Earth.

#3 Morocco's Atlas Mountains coastal routes The Atlas Mountains in Morocco also provide climbers with coastal routes that are hard to resist. The region has a mix of traditional rock climbing and sport routes along its cliffs overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Climbers can enjoy the stunning views of sandy beaches and rocky shorelines, while tackling various routes suited to different skill levels.