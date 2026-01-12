Ever tried hovercraft racing?

Africa has some of the most stunning dry lakebeds, which are perfect for hovercraft racing. These unique terrains give thrill-seekers an opportunity to experience the exhilarating sport in an unusual setting. The vast, flat expanses of dry lakebeds make them perfect for high-speed races, offering both the participants and spectators a thrilling experience. Here are some of the best spots in Africa for hovercraft racing enthusiasts.

#1 Lake Nasser: A vast expanse Lake Nasser in Egypt is one of the largest artificial lakes in the world. Its expansive surface provides ample space for hovercraft racing. The lake's remote location and vastness make it an ideal spot for those looking to escape the hustle of city life and indulge in some high-speed fun. The clear skies and open waters make it an ideal setting for both racers and spectators.

#2 Makgadikgadi Pan: A unique landscape Botswana's Makgadikgadi Pan is one of the largest salt flats in the world. The dry expanse of this ancient lakebed offers a surreal backdrop for hovercraft racing. Its unique landscape attracts adventurers from all over the world, who want to experience the thrill of racing on a surface unlike any other. The panoramic views and endless horizon add to the excitement of this destination.

#3 Lake Chada: Remote adventure Located in Tanzania, Lake Chada is a remote destination that offers an adventurous setting for hovercraft racing. Surrounded by stunning landscapes and wildlife, this lakebed provides racers with an opportunity to enjoy nature while indulging in their passion for speed. The isolation of this area ensures minimal distractions, allowing participants to focus on their performance.