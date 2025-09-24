Africa's ancient rock art sites: A list

Africa is home to some of the oldest rock art, dating back thousands of years. These artworks give us a glimpse into the lives and cultures of ancient African communities. From hunting scenes to daily life, these paintings and engravings tell stories that have been preserved through time. Exploring these sites gives you an opportunity to connect with history in a profound way.

#1 The wonder of Drakensberg mountains The Drakensberg Mountains in South Africa are famous for their stunning rock art. The site has over 30,000 paintings made by the San people. These artworks give a glimpse into their spiritual beliefs and daily life. The paintings are mostly made with natural pigments, giving them a timeless quality. Visiting this site, one can appreciate the artistic skill and cultural significance of these ancient works.

#2 Discovering Tassili n'Ajjer in Algeria Tassili n'Ajjer is a UNESCO World Heritage site in Algeria, famous for its rich collection of prehistoric rock art. The site features thousands of paintings and engravings that depict scenes of human activity and wildlife from thousands of years ago. The artwork gives a glimpse into the lives of early inhabitants, showing them herding cattle or hunting wild animals in a lush environment.

#3 Exploring Laas Geel in Somalia Laas Geel, near Hargeisa in Somaliland, features some of the best-preserved rock paintings in Africa. Thought to be around 5,000 years old, these vibrant paintings show domesticated cattle and ceremonial figures with elaborate headdresses. The colors are remarkably vivid, thanks to the use of mineral-based pigments. This site provides an incredible insight into early pastoralist communities in the region.

#4 Unveiling Twyfelfontein's artistic heritage Twyfelfontein in Namibia is famous for its extensive collection of petroglyphs carved into sandstone surfaces by prehistoric hunter-gatherers. These engravings depict animals such as elephants or rhinos alongside human figures engaged in various activities like dancing or ritualistic practices. This site is a testament to the artistic heritage left behind by ancient peoples who roamed this part of Africa centuries ago.