White-water rafting on Bhutan's Mo Chhu river: What to know

White-water rafting on Bhutan 's Mo Chhu River is an adventure that promises to be thrilling and culturally enriching. The river, which flows through the picturesque Punakha Valley, offers a unique opportunity to explore Bhutan's natural beauty and its rich cultural heritage. As you navigate the rapids, you can witness stunning landscapes and traditional Bhutanese architecture. Here's what you can expect from this exhilarating experience.

#1 Navigating the rapids The Mo Chhu River is famous for its varying levels of difficulty, making it apt for both novices and seasoned rafters. The river's rapids range from mild to moderate, giving adventurers a taste of excitement without compromising on safety. Guides are always available to give instructions and ensure that everyone is safe while having a good time on the water.

#2 Scenic views along the way As you raft down the Mo Chhu River, you will be treated to breathtaking views of lush green valleys and terraced fields. The backdrop of towering mountains adds to the beauty of this journey. Photographers will find plenty of opportunities to capture stunning landscapes that showcase Bhutan's natural beauty.

#3 Cultural insights during your journey Rafting on the Mo Chhu River also gives you a chance to learn about Bhutanese culture. You can spot traditional farmhouses along the riverbanks and may even get a chance to interact with locals who live in these areas. These interactions give you a glimpse into daily life in Bhutanese communities.