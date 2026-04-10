Why animal crawls are considered the ultimate full-body exercise

Animal crawls are a unique exercise that mimics the movement patterns of various animals. They engage multiple muscle groups, improve coordination, and enhance mobility. By incorporating animal crawls into your workout routine, you can achieve a full-body workout that improves strength and flexibility. This article delves into different animal crawl techniques and their benefits, giving you insights to master this dynamic exercise.

Bear crawl Bear crawl technique The bear crawl is a basic, yet effective move that works on the shoulders, core, and legs. To do this, start on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Lift your knees off the ground so that only your hands and feet touch the floor. Move forward by alternating opposite hands and feet while keeping your back flat.

Crab walk Crab walk benefits The crab walk works on the triceps, chest, and glutes while improving your coordination. Sit on the ground with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Place your hands behind you with fingers pointing toward your body for support. Lift your hips off the ground into a bridge position, and walk forward by moving opposite hands and feet together.

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Frog jump Frog jump power Frog jumps build explosive power in the legs while also working on flexibility in the hips and ankles. Start by standing with feet shoulder-width apart, before squatting down until thighs are parallel to the ground. Place both hands on the floor between your legs, before jumping forward like a frog would do—landing softly with bent knees to absorb impact.

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