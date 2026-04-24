Munch healthy! Go for lotus seeds during snack time

Lotus seeds, or makhana, are becoming increasingly popular as a healthy snack option. These seeds are not just crunchy and tasty, but also loaded with nutrients that can help you stay healthy. From being low in calories to being rich in protein, lotus seeds make for an ideal choice for those looking to eat healthy. Here are some amazing health benefits of lotus seeds.

Protein power Rich source of protein Lotus seeds are an excellent source of plant-based protein, which is important for muscle repair and growth. A serving of lotus seeds can give you a good amount of your daily protein requirement, without adding too many calories. This makes them an ideal option for vegetarians and vegans looking to up their protein intake.

Blood sugar control Low glycemic index Lotus seeds have a low glycemic index, which means they release glucose slowly into the bloodstream. This property makes them especially beneficial for those managing diabetes, or anyone looking to keep their blood sugar levels stable. Eating foods with a low glycemic index can help reduce the risk of spikes in blood sugar levels.

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Fight free radicals Antioxidant properties Rich in antioxidants, lotus seeds help in fighting the free radicals that cause oxidative stress in the body. By reducing oxidative stress, these antioxidants can lower the risk of chronic diseases, and promote overall health. Regular consumption of antioxidant-rich foods like lotus seeds can contribute significantly to maintaining cellular health.

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Cardiovascular support Heart health benefits Lotus seeds are also good for heart health, thanks to their high magnesium content. Magnesium is essential for regulating blood pressure and preventing cardiovascular diseases. Eating lotus seeds regularly can help keep your heart healthy by ensuring proper blood circulation and reducing the risk of hypertension.