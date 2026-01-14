For wildlife tracking in Estonia, note these spots

Estonia 's diverse landscapes are home to a variety of wildlife, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers and wildlife trackers. From dense forests to expansive wetlands, each region offers unique opportunities to observe animals in their natural habitats. Whether you're interested in birdwatching or hoping to spot larger mammals, Estonia has plenty of options. Here are some top places for wildlife tracking enthusiasts visiting Estonia.

#1 Lahemaa National Park: A haven for birdwatchers Lahemaa National Park is famous for its diverse bird species and is an ideal spot for birdwatching. The park has a variety of habitats, from coastal areas to lush forests, attracting a wide range of birds. Spring and autumn are the best seasons to visit when migratory birds pass through the area. Visitors can also explore several observation towers set up across the park for better viewing opportunities.

#2 Soomaa National Park: Explore the bogs Soomaa National Park is famous for its unique bog landscapes and rich biodiversity. The park is home to several species of plants and animals adapted to bog environments. Guided tours are available for those who want to explore the bogs on foot or by canoe during the flood seasons. This gives a rare opportunity to see wildlife like elk and deer in their natural habitat.

#3 Alutaguse: Estonia's wilderness area Alutaguse is one of Estonia's largest wilderness areas, with vast forests and open spaces. This region is perfect for spotting larger mammals like wolves, lynxes, and bears. The remote location ensures minimal human interference, allowing wildlife to thrive undisturbed. Hiking trails across Alutaguse allow visitors to explore its rugged beauty while keeping an eye out for native fauna.

