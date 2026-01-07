How to style a moleskin jacket

The moleskin chore jacket is a winter staple that combines comfort and style. With its durable fabric and versatile design, it is perfect for layering in the cooler months. In India, where winter varies from region to region, this jacket can be adapted to suit different climates and occasions. Here are five ways to style a moleskin chore jacket this winter, making it a go-to piece in your wardrobe.

Tip 1 Pair with knitwear for warmth Layering a moleskin chore jacket over knitwear is an excellent way to stay warm while looking stylish. Opt for lightweight sweaters or cardigans in neutral colors to keep the look balanced. This combination works well for casual outings or even office wear where you want to stay comfortable yet polished.

Tip 2 Combine with denim for casual chic Denim is another fabric that pairs well with a moleskin chore jacket. Be it jeans or denim skirts, the combination gives off a relaxed vibe perfect for weekend plans or casual meet-ups. For a cohesive look, pick denim pieces in similar shades to your jacket.

Tip 3 Use as outer layer in layered outfits The moleskin chore jacket makes for an excellent outer layer when you want to play with layers. Team it with shirts, turtlenecks, or even light jackets underneath for added warmth without compromising on style. This trick is especially useful in regions where temperatures fluctuate throughout the day.

Tip 4 Accessorize with scarves and hats Accessories like scarves and hats can amp up the versatility of a moleskin chore jacket. Go for woolen scarves in bold patterns or colors to add some contrast against the neutral tones of the jacket. Hats like beanies or flat caps can add an extra layer of warmth and style.