These styles go well with cropped trousers

Cropped trousers are a versatile winter staple that can be styled in different ways to stay warm and fashionable. Be it for work or a casual outing, these trousers can be paired with the right pieces to create chic looks. Here are five styles that go perfectly with cropped trousers this winter, each offering a unique take on winter fashion.

Style 1 Classic sweater combo Pairing cropped trousers with a classic sweater is a timeless choice. Opt for neutral colors like beige or gray to keep the look cohesive. A wool or cashmere sweater adds warmth and texture, making it perfect for chilly days. This combination works well with both ankle boots and sneakers, giving you versatility in footwear options.

Style 2 Layered with long coat Adding a long coat over your outfit can elevate your cropped trousers' style while keeping you warm. Choose coats in tailored styles like trench coats or overcoats for a polished look. Darker shades like navy or black add sophistication and can be easily matched with various tops underneath.

Style 3 Turtleneck top pairing A turtleneck top is an ideal companion for cropped trousers during winter months. The high neckline provides extra warmth, while the fitted silhouette complements the trousers' cut. Stick to solid colors or subtle patterns to keep the focus on the overall outfit without overwhelming it.

Style 4 Chunky knit ensemble For those who love cozy textures, pairing chunky knits with cropped trousers is a great option. Oversized sweaters or cardigans in bold colors can make a statement while keeping you comfortable. This style is perfect for casual outings where comfort meets style effortlessly.