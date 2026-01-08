These styles go well with tailored waistcoats

Winter is the season when we get to experiment with layering, and tailored waistcoats are a versatile piece to add to your wardrobe. They can be worn over shirts, turtlenecks, or even lightweight sweaters, giving you both style and warmth. Here are five different styles that go perfectly with tailored waistcoats this winter, making sure you stay fashionable while braving the cold.

#1 Classic white shirt combo Pairing a tailored waistcoat with a classic white shirt is timeless. The crispness of the white shirt complements the structured look of the waistcoat, making it ideal for formal occasions or office wear. Opt for neutral colors like grey or navy for the waistcoat to keep the look elegant. This combination works well with both dress pants and chinos, giving you versatility in styling.

#2 Turtleneck layering Layering a turtleneck under a tailored waistcoat is perfect for those chilly winter days. The turtleneck adds warmth while keeping things sleek and sophisticated. Go for solid colors like black or charcoal to keep the focus on the waistcoat itself. This style is perfect for casual outings or semi-formal events where you want to look polished without compromising on comfort.

#3 Casual denim pairing For a more relaxed look, pair your tailored waistcoat with denim jeans. This combination strikes a balance between casual and smart-casual styles, perfect for weekend get-togethers or informal gatherings. Choose lighter shades of denim to contrast with darker waistcoats, or vice versa, depending on your preference. Complete this look with loafers or ankle boots.

#4 Textured sweater underneath Wearing a textured sweater underneath your tailored waistcoat adds depth and interest to your outfit while keeping you warm. Opt for sweaters with subtle patterns like ribbing or cable-knit designs in neutral tones like beige or cream to keep things cohesive. This style works well in both professional settings when paired with dress pants, as well as casual environments when worn with jeans.