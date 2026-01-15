Winter fashion essentials: Reversible mufflers 

Winter in India can be quite chilly, especially in the northern parts, where temperatures dip to as low as five degrees Celsius. But, with the right accessories, you can stay warm and stylish. Reversible mufflers are a versatile accessory that can be used in multiple ways to add style and warmth to your winter wardrobe. Here are five ways to wear them this season.

Loop it Classic loop style The classic loop style is an easy and effective way to wear a reversible muffler. Simply drape the muffler around your neck, crossing one end over the other, and pull both ends through the loop created by crossing them again. This style keeps you warm by covering your neck completely, while allowing you to show off both sides of the muffler's design.

Double wrap Double wrap technique For extra warmth on particularly cold days, try the double wrap technique. Start by placing the muffler around your neck once, then wrap it around again so that it sits snugly against your skin. This method not only provides additional insulation but also gives a chic layered look that works well with thicker coats and jackets.

Advertisement

Tie it up Knot method The knot method adds an element of flair to your winter wear. Simply place the muffler around your neck, and tie a loose knot with both ends at the front or side. This style is perfect for those who want a bit more control over how tightly their scarf sits, while adding an interesting visual detail.

Advertisement

Shoulder drape Over-the-shoulder drape For a relaxed yet stylish look, try draping one end of the muffler over one shoulder while letting the other half hang down your back or chest area. This way, you can show off intricate patterns or colors on either side of the scarf without sacrificing comfort.