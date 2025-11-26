Wool cardigans 101: 5 styles to try

Wool cardigans are a winter wardrobe staple, providing both warmth and style. They can be layered over various outfits, making them versatile for different occasions. From classic designs to modern twists, wool cardigans offer something for everyone. Here are five styles that can elevate your winter wardrobe, each with its unique features and appeal.

#1 Classic button-up cardigan The classic button-up cardigan is a timeless piece that never goes out of style. Usually made from soft wool, it provides warmth without compromising on comfort. This style usually features a V-neckline and ribbed cuffs, making it an ideal layering piece over shirts or blouses. Available in neutral colors like gray or navy, it can be easily paired with different outfits.

#2 Shawl collar cardigan The shawl collar cardigan adds a touch of sophistication with its rounded neckline. This style is perfect for those looking to add a bit of elegance to their winter look. The shawl collar provides extra warmth around the neck area, and the cardigan can be worn open or closed with buttons or ties. It goes well with both casual and semi-formal attire.

#3 Longline cardigan For those who love extra coverage in the colder months, the longline cardigan is an ideal pick. These cardigans fall below the hips or even to the knees, providing added warmth and style. They are usually designed with side slits or pockets for functionality and flair. Longline cardigans can be layered over dresses or paired with jeans for a chic look.

#4 Chunky knit cardigan If you're looking for something cozy and textured, the chunky knit cardigan is the one for you. Made from thick yarns, these cardigans provide maximum insulation while looking stylishly relaxed. Chunky knits often feature oversized buttons or open fronts that add character to simple outfits. They make an excellent choice for casual outings or lounging at home.