How to style wool peacoats this winter

A wool peacoat is a versatile piece that can be worn for both casual and formal occasions, making it a must-have in every wardrobe. Its classic design and warm fabric make it ideal for winter months, while its tailored look adds an element of sophistication. Whether you're heading to work or out for a weekend brunch, a peacoat can elevate your style effortlessly. Here are five ways to wear a wool peacoat this winter.

Attire 1 Pair with jeans for a casual look Combining a wool peacoat with jeans makes for an effortlessly stylish look. Go for dark denim to keep the look polished, and add a simple T-shirt or sweater underneath. This combination is perfect for casual outings or running errands around town. Finish off the look with ankle boots or sneakers to keep it comfortable yet chic.

Attire 2 Layer over a sweater dress A wool peacoat layered over a sweater dress makes for an ideal combination of warmth and style. Opt for neutral colors like gray or navy to keep the outfit cohesive. This combination is perfect for both work and social gatherings, offering the comfort of a dress with the sophistication of outerwear.

Attire 3 Combine with tailored trousers For a more formal look, team your wool peacoat with tailored trousers. Stick to classic shades like black or charcoal to keep the outfit elegant. This combination is perfect for office settings or formal events where you want to look polished without compromising on comfort.

Attire 4 Wear over a hoodie for casual chic For a relaxed yet stylish look, layer your wool peacoat over a hoodie. This combination adds an element of casual chic to your winter wardrobe. Opt for neutral colors in both the peacoat and hoodie to keep the look balanced. Pair this ensemble with joggers or casual pants to keep it comfortable yet stylish, making it ideal for laid-back outings or cozy days.