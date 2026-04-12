Word of the Day: Accost

"Accost" (verb) means to approach and speak to someone in a bold, direct, or often aggressive way. It is usually used when the interaction is unexpected or unwelcome. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Accost" comes from the Latin word accostare, meaning "to come up to the side." It entered English in the 16th century and was used to describe approaching someone to speak. Over time, it came to imply a more abrupt or confrontational manner of approach.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'accost' Words with similar meanings include approach, confront, address, challenge, and intercept. These terms are often used when describing direct or sudden interactions with someone.

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Sentence Sentence usage Take a look at these example sentences: "He was accosted by a stranger asking for money." "The reporter accosted the celebrity outside the hotel." "She felt uncomfortable when someone accosted her on the street."

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