Word of the day: Adaptable
What's the story
"Adaptable" describes something or someone that can adjust easily to new conditions or changes. It's often used to talk about people who handle challenges well, or things that can be modified to fit different situations. Being "adaptable" is a valuable trait in today's fast-paced world, where flexibility and resilience are key to success.
Origin
Origin of the word
"Adaptable" comes from the Latin word adaptare, meaning "to fit to." It entered English in the early 19th century, retaining its meaning related to flexibility and adjustment. Today, it's commonly used in both personal and professional contexts to describe the ability to change or be changed as needed.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'adaptable'
Some common synonyms for "adaptable" include flexible, versatile, adjustable, pliable, and resilient. These words highlight the ability to change, modify, or adjust in response to new circumstances or challenges.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "Children are often very adaptable to new environments." "The company needs an adaptable workforce to stay competitive." "Her adaptable nature helped her cope with the unexpected changes."
Writing
Why use the word
Using "adaptable" helps describe flexibility and resilience, important traits in many situations. Whether writing about people, organizations, or ideas, "adaptable" conveys the ability to thrive amid change. It's a positive word that highlights strength and versatility.