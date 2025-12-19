Word of the day: Adaptable

"Adaptable" describes something or someone that can adjust easily to new conditions or changes. It's often used to talk about people who handle challenges well, or things that can be modified to fit different situations. Being "adaptable" is a valuable trait in today's fast-paced world, where flexibility and resilience are key to success.

Origin Origin of the word "Adaptable" comes from the Latin word adaptare, meaning "to fit to." It entered English in the early 19th century, retaining its meaning related to flexibility and adjustment. Today, it's commonly used in both personal and professional contexts to describe the ability to change or be changed as needed.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'adaptable' Some common synonyms for "adaptable" include flexible, versatile, adjustable, pliable, and resilient. These words highlight the ability to change, modify, or adjust in response to new circumstances or challenges.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "Children are often very adaptable to new environments." "The company needs an adaptable workforce to stay competitive." "Her adaptable nature helped her cope with the unexpected changes."