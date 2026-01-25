Word of the Day: Agile

"Agile" is an adjective that means able to move quickly and easily, both physically and mentally. It is used to describe people, animals, or systems that respond fast and adapt well to change. "Agile" often suggests flexibility, alertness, and efficiency.

Origin Origin of the word "Agile" comes from the Latin word agilis, meaning quick or active. It is linked to agere, which means to act or do something. Over time, the word came to describe someone or something that moves or adapts quickly.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'agile' Some common synonyms for "agile" include nimble, flexible, quick, lively, adaptable, and spry. These words express ease of movement or speed in thinking.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's see how "agile" is used in different contexts: "The gymnast was 'agile' and precise on the balance beam." "An 'agile' mind adapts quickly to new challenges." "The company stayed 'agile' in a fast-changing market."

