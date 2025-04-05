Word of the Day: Amicable
What's the story
The word "amicable" is an adjective that describes a friendly, peaceful, or cooperative relationship between people or groups.
It is often used in situations where conflicts are avoided, and mutual understanding is maintained.
An "amicable" settlement, conversation, or agreement reflects harmony and goodwill, even after disagreements.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "amicable" comes from the Latin word amicabilis, meaning "friendly" or "peaceable."
It is derived from amicus, which means "friend."
Over time, the term has been used in English to describe relationships, interactions, and resolutions that are marked by goodwill and a lack of hostility.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'amicable'
Some common synonyms for "amicable" include friendly, peaceful, harmonious, cooperative, cordial, and civil.
These words convey a sense of mutual respect and positive interactions, especially in personal relationships, business dealings, or legal matters.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"Despite their differences, they reached an 'amicable' divorce settlement."
"The two countries worked toward an 'amicable' resolution to the dispute."
"She maintained an 'amicable' relationship with her former colleagues."
Communication
Why use the word
Using the word "amicable" helps express the importance of friendliness and peace in interactions.
It is especially useful when discussing diplomatic relations, conflict resolution, or professional settings where maintaining a good rapport is essential.
This word highlights the value of positive communication and mutual respect.