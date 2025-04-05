Word of the day: Credible
The word "credible" is an adjective that means something or someone is believable, trustworthy, or reliable.
It is often used to describe sources of information, people, or claims that can be accepted as true or convincing.
A "credible" statement or person gains trust due to accuracy, honesty, or expertise.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "credible" comes from the Latin word credibilis, meaning "worthy of belief."
It is derived from credere, which means "to believe."
Over time, this word evolved into Middle English and has been widely used in discussions about trustworthiness, authenticity, and reliability.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'credible'
Some common synonyms for "credible" include believable, trustworthy, reliable, convincing, dependable, and plausible.
These words express the quality of being accepted as true or factual, making them useful in discussions about information accuracy and personal integrity.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"The news article was based on 'credible' sources, ensuring accuracy."
"To win the debate, she presented 'credible' arguments supported by research."
"His experience and knowledge make him a 'credible' candidate for the job."
Why use the word
Why use the word
Using the word "credible" enhances communication by emphasizing trust and authenticity.
Whether discussing reliable news, strong arguments, or trustworthy individuals, it helps express confidence in the accuracy and dependability of information or people.
It is a powerful word for maintaining clarity and credibility in speech and writing.