Word of the Day: Avert

"Avert" is a verb that means to prevent something bad from happening or to turn something away. It is often used when someone takes action to avoid danger, trouble, or an unwanted outcome. Let's understand what this word means.

Origin Origin of the word "Avert" comes from the Latin word avertere, meaning "to turn away." It first described physically turning something aside, like moving your eyes or body away. Later, it came to mean preventing harm, danger, or problems before they occur.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'avert' Some common synonyms include: prevent, avoid, stop, deflect, ward off, and block. These words relate to keeping something unwanted from happening or moving something away from harm.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "The doctor acted quickly to 'avert' a serious health problem." "The warning helped 'avert' an accident." "He looked away to 'avert' his eyes from the bright light."