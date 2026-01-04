Word of the Day: Bestow

"Bestow" is a verb that means to give something as a gift, honor, or formal act. It is often used when something is given with intention, respect, or importance. Let's understand what this word means.

Origin Origin of the word "Bestow" comes from the Middle English word bestowian, meaning "to place" or "to give." It was first used to describe putting something in a particular place. Over time, it came to mean giving something in a thoughtful or official way.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'bestow' Some common synonyms include: give, grant, present, offer, confer, and award. These words relate to giving something with purpose, care, or recognition.

Sentence Sentence usage Let's understand how this word is used in different contexts: "The university chose to 'bestow' the honor on her." "He was 'bestowed' a medal for his service." "They decided to 'bestow' gifts on the children."