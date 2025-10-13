LOADING...
Word of the Day: Bolster
By Simran Jeet
Oct 13, 2025
01:34 pm
"Bolster" (verb) means to support, strengthen, or improve something. It's used when someone wants to emphasise an idea, feeling, or situation to make it stronger or more effective. To "bolster" is to give encouragement, backing, or reinforcement to help something succeed.

The word "bolster" comes from the Old English word bolstrum, originally meaning a cushion or pillow used for support. Over time, it took on a figurative meaning of providing support or strengthening something. Today, it's commonly used for both literal and figurative support, like confidence, morale, or arguments.

If we look at some common alternatives, they include support, strengthen, reinforce, boost, encourage, and uplift. These words all convey the idea of giving strength, backing, or confidence to something or someone.

Here's how "bolster" can appear in different contexts: "The team worked to 'bolster' their confidence before the match." "Good evidence will 'bolster' your argument in the essay." "She took vitamins to 'bolster' her health during winter."

The word "bolster" is useful when you want to show support, strength, or encouragement. It makes your writing feel positive and proactive, highlighting how something or someone can be reinforced. It's perfect for describing actions, ideas, confidence, or any situation needing a boost.