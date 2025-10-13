Word of the Day: Bolster

"Bolster" (verb) means to support, strengthen, or improve something. It's used when someone wants to emphasise an idea, feeling, or situation to make it stronger or more effective. To "bolster" is to give encouragement, backing, or reinforcement to help something succeed.

Origin Origin of the word The word "bolster" comes from the Old English word bolstrum, originally meaning a cushion or pillow used for support. Over time, it took on a figurative meaning of providing support or strengthening something. Today, it's commonly used for both literal and figurative support, like confidence, morale, or arguments.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'bolster' If we look at some common alternatives, they include support, strengthen, reinforce, boost, encourage, and uplift. These words all convey the idea of giving strength, backing, or confidence to something or someone.

Usage Sentence usage Here's how "bolster" can appear in different contexts: "The team worked to 'bolster' their confidence before the match." "Good evidence will 'bolster' your argument in the essay." "She took vitamins to 'bolster' her health during winter."