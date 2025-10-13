Word of the Day: Bolster
What's the story
"Bolster" (verb) means to support, strengthen, or improve something. It's used when someone wants to emphasise an idea, feeling, or situation to make it stronger or more effective. To "bolster" is to give encouragement, backing, or reinforcement to help something succeed.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "bolster" comes from the Old English word bolstrum, originally meaning a cushion or pillow used for support. Over time, it took on a figurative meaning of providing support or strengthening something. Today, it's commonly used for both literal and figurative support, like confidence, morale, or arguments.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'bolster'
If we look at some common alternatives, they include support, strengthen, reinforce, boost, encourage, and uplift. These words all convey the idea of giving strength, backing, or confidence to something or someone.
Usage
Sentence usage
Here's how "bolster" can appear in different contexts: "The team worked to 'bolster' their confidence before the match." "Good evidence will 'bolster' your argument in the essay." "She took vitamins to 'bolster' her health during winter."
Writing
Why use the word
The word "bolster" is useful when you want to show support, strength, or encouragement. It makes your writing feel positive and proactive, highlighting how something or someone can be reinforced. It's perfect for describing actions, ideas, confidence, or any situation needing a boost.