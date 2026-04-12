Word of the Day: Calamity

"Calamity" (noun) refers to a serious disaster or unfortunate event that causes great damage, suffering, or distress. It is often used to describe situations that bring sudden and severe hardship. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin Origin of the word "Calamity" comes from the Latin word calamitas, meaning "damage" or "disaster." The word entered English in the 15th century and was used to describe events causing significant harm or loss. Today, it is commonly used for both natural disasters and personal misfortunes.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'calamity' Words with similar meanings include disaster, catastrophe, tragedy, misfortune, crisis, and adversity. These terms are often used when referring to events that bring severe damage, loss, or distress.

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Sentence Sentence usage Here are some sample sentences using the word: The earthquake was a calamity that affected thousands of people." "Losing his job felt like a personal calamity." "The flood turned into a major calamity for the village."

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