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Word of the Day: Calamity
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Word of the Day: Calamity

By Simran Jeet
Apr 12, 2026
03:13 pm
What's the story

"Calamity" (noun) refers to a serious disaster or unfortunate event that causes great damage, suffering, or distress. It is often used to describe situations that bring sudden and severe hardship. Let us learn more about this word.

Origin 

Origin of the word

"Calamity" comes from the Latin word calamitas, meaning "damage" or "disaster." The word entered English in the 15th century and was used to describe events causing significant harm or loss. Today, it is commonly used for both natural disasters and personal misfortunes.

Synonyms

Synonyms for 'calamity'

Words with similar meanings include disaster, catastrophe, tragedy, misfortune, crisis, and adversity. These terms are often used when referring to events that bring severe damage, loss, or distress.

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Sentence 

Sentence usage

Here are some sample sentences using the word: The earthquake was a calamity that affected thousands of people." "Losing his job felt like a personal calamity." "The flood turned into a major calamity for the village."

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Writing

Why use the word

You can use "calamity" to describe events that cause great harm or distress. It works well in both personal and large-scale contexts involving loss or disaster. The word adds emotional weight and seriousness to descriptions of difficult situations.

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